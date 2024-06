Suarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though manager Torey Lovullo hinted earlier this week that Blaze Alexander would receive more playing time at third base going forward, Suarez still appears to be the Diamondbacks' preferred option at the hot corner for now. Though Alexander will man third base Sunday, Suarez had started in each of the previous three games and went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and three walks across those contests.