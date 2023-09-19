Suarez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Suarez came through with what is already his fourth multi-hit effort in 12 September games while pushing his season OBP back up to a respectable .325 with the four trips to the basepaths. The veteran's ninth-inning knock also produced his 89th RBI of the season, his highest tally in that category since a 2019 campaign with the Reds when he compiled 103, the second-highest figure of his career.