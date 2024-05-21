Suarez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Suarez was back in the starting lineup after getting his first day off of the season Sunday. His seventh-inning double snapped an 0-for-12 run. Suarez, who is hitting .155 with a .478 OPS during May, has yet to find a groove for his new club. For the season, he's slashing .212/.279/.324 through 47 games.
