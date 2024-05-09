Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a steal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati.

Suarez's eighth-inning home run gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 cushion, which the team needed as the Reds plated a run in the bottom of the ninth. It was the third home run of the season for Suarez, who earlier in the game snapped an 0-for-14 stretch.