Suarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks haven't indicated that Suarez is nursing any sort of injury in the aftermath of Saturday's 4-2 win, so the veteran third baseman is likely just getting a maintenance day. Jace Peterson will step in at the hot corner while Suarez rests for the first time in 2024 after starting at third base in each of Arizona's first 15 games while hitting .259 with two home runs and 12 RBI.