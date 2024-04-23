Suarez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Suarez, who logged his first three-hit game of the season, entered the game on a 3-for-26 (.115) stretch over the last eight games. The two runs knocked in upped his season total to 16, second on the Diamondbacks behind Lourdes Gurriel (21).
