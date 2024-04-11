Suarez went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Colorado.

Suarez provided the game-deciding hit in the top of the ninth inning when he lofted a blooper to left field that plated Arizona's final two runs. The hit snapped an 0-for-17 skid for the third baseman, who has a 1.136 OPS and eight RBI with runners in scoring position.