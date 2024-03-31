Suarez went 2-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Colorado.

Suarez is off the a nice start for his new team, hitting safely in all three games thus far, going 6-for-11 with four RBI and three runs scored. Third base was an unsettled position for the Diamondbacks in 2023, which is why the organization moved to solidify the hot corner during the offseason when it signed Suarez. The 32-year-old has remained productive and durable into his thirties. Suarez played all 162 games (22 HR, 96 RBI) in 2023 and 150 games (31, 87) the previous season.