Suarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer during Friday's loss to St. Louis.

Suarez belted a three-run shot during Arizona's six-run fifth inning but the Cardinals would later would back ahead to take the win. The veteran infielder was stuck in a 10-game homeless drought prior to Friday's contest. He's up to five extra-base hits with 12 RBI and a 4:17 BB:K through 14 games.