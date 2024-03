Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against Colorado.

Suarez hit his second spring homer and is 8-for-30 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over 30 at-bats. After dealing with a side injury earlier in camp, Suarez told Michael Reynolds of MLB.com that he's "healthy and ready to go." He serve as Arizona's primary third baseman.