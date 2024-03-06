Suarez started at third base and went 1-for-1 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.
Suarez missed a week of action while dealing with a side injury. This was his fourth Cactus League game and first home run of the spring.
