Suarez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Suarez was involved in Arizona's three-run fifth inning, plating a run with a single. His bat has slumbered to start the season (.229 average, .634 OPS), but the third baseman has managed to deliver with runners on base. Suarez is third on the club with 18 RBI, fueled by a .414 average with runners in scoring position.