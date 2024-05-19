Suarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Tigers.
Suarez is batting .148 with a .457 OPS through 15 games in May and will hit the bench Sunday for just the second time this season. Blaze Alexander will man the hot corner and hit seventh in the series finale versus Detroit.
