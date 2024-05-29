Suarez batted seventh and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Suarez knocked in Arizona's second run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, just his second RBI over the last 12 games. The third baseman has been grinding with a .182 average and .504 OPS for the month of May. He opened the season as the regular sixth batter in the order but was dropped to seventh against right-handers since the middle of last week.