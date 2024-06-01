Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mets.

Suarez went yard in the sixth inning for just his fourth home run in 56 games. The blast ended a 19-game stretch without a home run and was his first hit in 13 at-bats. Suarez is batting .211 with a .597 OPS, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored in his first season with the Diamondbacks.