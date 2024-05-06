Kirby (knee) is listed as the Mariners' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

In his most recent start Friday against the Astros, Kirby contended with a right knee issue and was lifted after just 88 pitches. Kirby was sent in for an MRI on Saturday, and though the Mariners aren't disclosing the results of his imaging, neither the pitcher nor manager Scott Servais believe the knee issue is anything concerning, per MLB.com. The Mariners' tune could change if Kirby's knee is still bothering him following a between-starts bullpen session, but for now, fantasy managers should plan on the right-hander being available to start Wednesday without restrictions.