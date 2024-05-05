Kirby underwent an MRI on his right knee Saturday after being removed early from his start against the Astros on Friday, but the results are still pending, MLB.com reports.

Kirby's night ended Friday after a relatively modest 88 pitches due to the lingering right knee issue, which he conceded after the game he'd been dealing with "for the last couple of weeks." The general feeling after the game was he would be able to make his next start without issue, but manager Scott Servais said Kirby was sent for an MRI "just to make sure we're treating it the right way." Servais confirmed Kirby's arm felt good and added that he still expected the talented right-hander to make his next scheduled start, which is slated for Wednesday at Target Field against the Twins.