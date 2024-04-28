Kirby (3-2) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, hurling seven shutout innings while allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out 12.

Kirby wasn't playing around Saturday, fanning six of the first eight batters he faced en route to recording a career-high 12 strikeouts on the night. The right-hander has now hurled 12 shutout innings over his last two starts while Saturday also marked the second time this season in which he's allowed only two hits. Kirby carries a 30:2 K:BB through five starts this month and has won his last two decisions.