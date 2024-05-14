Kirby (4-3) earned the win over Kansas City on Monday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Kirby was shaky to begin his outing, allowing a single to the second hitter he faced and then loading the bases on consecutive hit-by-pitches. He worked his way out of that threat, though, and yielded just two harmless singles the rest of the way to finish with his fourth scoreless start of the campaign. The right-hander had an 8.16 ERA through three starts this season but has lowered that to 3.58 by giving up two or fewer runs in five of his subsequent six appearances. He's registered four quality starts over that stretch.