Kirby (4-5) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Kirby was hurt by the home-run ball Friday, with all five runs coming on a pair of long balls. The 26-year-old Kirby's hit a rough patch recently, allowing four or more runs in three of his last four outings. His ERA is up to 4.33 despite a solid 1.03 WHIP and 57:6 K:BB over 11 starts (62.1 innings). Kirby will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against the Astros.