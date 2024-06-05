Kirby (5-5) got the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, recording nine strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings.

The right-hander had his swing-and-miss stuff in prime form for the second consecutive start, one-upping his eight-strikeout tally against the Astros last Wednesday. The two runs on Kirby's ledger came about through relatively innocuous means, with Abraham Toro getting to him with an RBI single in the third and Austin Voth conceding an RBI groundout to inherited runner Shea Langeliers upon entering for Kirby in the sixth. Kirby's last two strikeout-heavy outings have come on the heels of back-to-back starts where he gave up five runs apiece to the Nationals and Orioles, giving him some momentum heading into a projected tussle with the improved Royals at home on Sunday.