Kirby (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Kirby will face live hitters for the first time since being shut down with right shoulder inflammation March 7. The right-hander will need a substantial build up before making his return to the Mariners' rotation, but Monday's session is a substantial step in his recovery. Kirby produced a 3.53 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a career-high 179 strikeouts over 191 innings in 33 starts last season, and when healthy, he'll provide Seattle with a valuable addition to their big-league club.
