Kirby took a no-decision against the Red Sox on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

The ball was flying around Fenway Park on Monday early and often, and Kirby was tagged for four extra-base hits on the evening. The right-hander has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option since coming back from the All-Star break, giving up at least five runs in four of his last eight outings while yielding less than two in the other half. He'll be aiming for some consistency in a favorable home matchup with the Athletics this weekend, carrying a 4.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 128:36 K:BB over 152.2 innings.