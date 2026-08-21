Kirby (8-10) took the loss against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Kirby surrendered all six runs in a nightmare first inning, and he allowed 12 hard-hit balls overall while generating just six whiffs on 84 pitches. It continued an inconsistent year for the 28-year-old, who's now allowed 11 earned runs over his past two starts after yielding just one earned run through his first two August outings. He owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 117:33 K:BB across 140 innings this season and will aim to rebound in a home matchup with the Phillies next week.