Kirby (9-11) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Athletics.

Kirby has now allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts, making him somewhat fortunate to have a 1-2 record in that span. The right-hander gave up all of the runs between the second and fourth innings, and the Mariners' offense gave him nearly nothing in terms of support. For the year, Kirby is now at a 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 133:37 K:BB across 159.1 innings through 27 starts. His next start is projected to be a rematch with the Athletics in Sacramento.