Kirby allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Kirby has given up at least four runs in five of his last six starts, yielding a total of 25 runs (24 earned) over his last 33.1 innings. He was able to avoid the loss since he left with the game tied, but it's been an unimpressive end to the year for the right-hander. Kirby is at a 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 138:39 K:BB through 165.1 innings over 28 starts. His next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.