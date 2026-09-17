Kirby allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Kirby's five walks were a season high, and it underscores his step back in the command department this season. The right-hander has issued 44 walks this season, 15 more than in any other campaign of his career, though his 2.3 BB/9 is still pretty good in the general context of the majors. The walk rate has been creeping up lately -- he's issued 19 walks over 49.2 innings since the start of August. Through 169.2 innings this year, Kirby has a 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 143 strikeouts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Astros.