Kirby (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Kirby is in the final stages of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season. He's slated to make his first rehab outing Sunday, and he'll need at least two or three starts in Triple-A before making his way back to the majors.
