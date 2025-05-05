Kirby (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks over three innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Pitching in a game setting for the first time since Feb. 26, Kirby performed about as well as the Mariners could have hoped, with a one-out solo home run in the third inning representing the only damage on his line. He otherwise avoided mistakes while spotting 33 of his 42 pitches for strikes and topping out at 97.8 miles per hour with his sinker. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told MLB Network on Friday that he expects Kirby to require just 2-to-3 rehab starts prior to returning from the 15-day injured list, so the right-hander will be in line for another appearance in the minors next weekend before the organization determines his next step.