Kirby (6-5) allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rangers.

This was Kirby's first time issuing multiple walks since his season debut, as he continues to have some of the best control in the majors. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts after a pair of five-run outings in mid-May. He's now at a 3.54 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 84:9 K:BB over 86.1 innings through 15 starts this year. Kirby is projected to make his next start at Miami in a highly favorable matchup.