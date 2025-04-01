The Mariners placed Kirby (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Seattle hasn't provided any official updates on Kirby's status since he was placed on the IL last week, but the right-hander was able to resume his throwing program March 21 after he was briefly shut down due to shoulder inflammation. Kirby is eligible to return from the IL next Tuesday, but he looks like he'll need more time beyond that to complete his throwing progression and get fully stretched out for starting duty. Emerson Hancock secured a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day rotation as a result of Kirby's injury.