Kirby did not factor into the decision in a win over the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out eight.

Kirby retired the first eight batters he faced to open the contest and didn't allow an extra-base hit over his six innings of work. The right-hander induced 15 swings and misses on the night en route to posting his highest strikeout total in his last six starts. He's now gone six or more innings in four consecutive outings, though he's only posted quality starts in two of them. Kirby has also walked only two batters over six starts in May.