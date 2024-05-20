Kirby (4-4) suffered the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Kirby was tagged by Gunnar Henderson to lead off the game and eventually allowed five runs and two homers through three innings before settling down and making it through six innings with no additional damage. It was the first time in seven starts Kirby has allowed more than five hits while the five earned runs lifted Kirby's ERA to 3.99 over 56.1 innings and 5.19 over 26 innings on the road. Kirby's next start is also slated to take place on the road, though in a much friendlier matchup as he's tentatively lined up to take on the Nationals in Washington next weekend.