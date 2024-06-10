Kirby allowed a run on five hits over seven innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four during the win over the Royals.

The lone run to score on Kirby came via a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning. After a shaky stretch in May, he's back to looking like his usual self recently; over his last three starts, Kirby has posted a 2.00 ERA and 21:1 K:BB. He was in line for the win after his seventh quality start of 2024 before the Royals tied up the game in the ninth inning. Kirby is now sporting a 3.81 ERA with a terrific 78:7 K:BB through 80.1 frames. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Rangers.