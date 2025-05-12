Kirby (shoulder) is expected to make another minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday in Albuquerque, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Kirby completed his second rehab start with Tacoma on Saturday, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over three innings. The right-hander has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign so far while recovering from right shoulder inflammation and if all goes well Friday, he'd be on track to return to the major-league roster late next week.
