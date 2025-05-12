Kirby (shoulder) completed his second minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kirby threw 54 pitches (36 strikes) Saturday, and his fastball touched 97 mph. The hard-throwing right-hander is next expected to make a third rehab appearance while he enters the final stages of his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. If all continues to go well, Kirby should be able to make his season debut for the Mariners at some point before the end of May.