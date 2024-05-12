Crawford (oblique) put in a full pregame workout before the Mariners' series opener against the Athletics on Friday, making throws on ground balls and taking batting practice on the field, MLB.com reports.

Not only is the boost in activity level very encouraging, but Crawford confirmed after his workout that he's back to full strength. However, the veteran shortstop also conceded he needed to get his timing at the plate back, making it likely he goes on a rehab assignment of no more than two games before potentially being activated.