Crawford (oblique), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, entered Monday's win over the Yankees as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and remained in the game at shortstop, going 0-for-2.

Crawford struck out swinging in his pinch-hit appearance and subsequently flied out to center to close out the ninth. The veteran shortstop was logging his first game action since April 23, and given his in-game appearance and ability to play defense Monday, he's a likely candidate to return to the starting nine Tuesday.