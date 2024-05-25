Crawford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Friday.
Crawford led off the contest with a 399-foot shot to center field, and that would ironically be the only run-producing offense of the night for Seattle. The veteran shortstop has now hit safely in all four starts he's drawn since coming off the injured list, but his homer was his first since April 8.
