Crawford went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Sunday.

Crawford got the Mariners off on the right foot with his leadoff solo shot, his second in as many games. The veteran shortstop extended his hitting streak to six games in the process, making it arguably his best offensive stretch of a season that now sees him carrying a .226/.308/.396 slash line through 42 games.