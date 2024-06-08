Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

The shortstop got the scoring started on the first pitch of the game with his 11th career leadoff homer. He later added another RBI on a single in the fifth, giving him his third multi-RBI game of the season. Crawford now has five home runs this season and three since coming off the IL on May 20. The 29-year-old is working on a five-game hitting streak, which is tied for his longest of the season.