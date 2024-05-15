Mariners manager Scott Servais said Crawford (oblique) will play another rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma before likely returning from the 10-day injured list ahead of this weekend's series in Baltimore, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford, who has been on the shelf since April 25 with a Grade 1 right oblique strain, kicked off his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-4 in Tacoma's 8-5 win over Salt Lake while playing seven innings at shortstop. Assuming Crawford feels fine physically coming out of his second rehab outing, he should be ready to rejoin the big club this weekend and settle back in as the team's everyday shortstop. Dylan Moore will shift back into a utility role once Crawford is back with the team.