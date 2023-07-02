Crawford went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

Four of Crawford's seven homers on the year have come over his last 10 games, despite him hitting a modest .257 (9-for-35) in that span. The shortstop drove in multiple runs for the second game in a row. He's slashing .246/.360/.383 with 30 RBI, 44 runs scored and one stolen base through 75 contests. Despite showing little in the way of speed, his decent contact and solid plate discipline have helped him stay atop the lineup regularly.