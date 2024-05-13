Crawford (oblique) was active for the Mariners' batting practice Monday and will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Crawford has been on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain since April 25, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to the big-league roster. He'll likely need to participate in multiple contests during his rehab assignment in Triple-A before being activated and could join the team in Baltimore ahead of its three-game series with the Orioles beginning Friday.
