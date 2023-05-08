Crawford, who went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win over the Astros, has now reached safely in seven straight games.

The veteran shortstop also cleared the bases Saturday with a clutch double, so he was a thorn in the side of Astros pitching over the last two games of the series. Crawford's current .378 on-base percentage is by far the highest of his career, a number largely built on his highest walk rate (18.0 percent) since his rookie 2017 season in Philadelphia.