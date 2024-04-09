Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against Toronto.
Although Crawford smacked his second homer of the season, he wasn't able to reach safely in his other three at-bats. He's still looking for his first multi-hit game of 2024, slashing .140/.213/.279 with five runs scored and four RBI over 11 appearances.
