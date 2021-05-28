Nottingham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, additional run, walk and strikeout as Seattle beat Texas, 5-0 on Thursday.

Nottingham went back-to-back with fellow catcher Tom Murphy in the third to get Seattle on the board and later scored after a seventh-inning walk. Since being re-acquired from Milwaukee, Nottingham has seen a decent amount of playing time at first base, which is likely to continue if performances like this get repeated.

More News