Vosler signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday.

Seattle assigned Vosler to Triple-A Tacoma immediately after his signing, so he doesn't appear as though he'll receive the chance to compete for a spot on the Mariners' Opening Day roster and will instead serve as organizational corner-infield depth. Vosler spent the entire 2023 campaign as a member of the Reds organization, hitting .161 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 65 plate appearances at the big-league level and posting an .815 OPS over 363 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville.