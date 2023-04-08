site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jason Vosler: Sits against lefty
Vosler is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Vosler will once again head to the bench with the Reds going up against a left-handed pitcher in Bailey Falter. Wil Myers will come in to play first base while Stuart Fairchild starts in right field.
