The Reds designated Vosler for assignment Monday.
After securing a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, Vosler made an early splash by providing six extra-base hits and nine RBI through the Reds' first eight games, but a 36 percent strikeout rate during that stretch was a warning sign that tough times were ahead for the 29-year-old. Regression ended up hitting Vosler hard, as he had fallen into a 4-for-38 rut at the dish over his last 12 games while striking out in 40 percent of his plate appearances. Though Joey Votto (shoulder/biceps) remains on the injured list, the Reds will likely turn over first base to Wil Myers on a regular basis to open up more opportunities for other outfielders rather than sticking with Vosler as an everyday option in the infield.